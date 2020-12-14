For 30 years, ABM Integrated Solutions, a Halifax-based IT solutions provider and integrator, has been serving large and small organizations across a wide range of industries in Atlantic Canada.

Today, ABM Integrated Solutions has evolved beyond what it means to be a technology outsourcer into an organization dedicated to delivering technical excellence across the Atlantic region. “Our mission is to be a reliable and trusted partner for our customers, providing technology solutions and services to empower their success,” says Leo Hall-Hoffarth, The Chief Information Officer.

ABM aligns strategically with small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), delivering technical integrations, solutions, and platforms. ABM understands the pace of change and the ongoing challenges organizations face within the new digital economy. Technological challenges and advances are constant, and to stay competitive, businesses today need to remain current. In many ways, organizations’ technical programs need to secure and drive a successful business strategy.

That’s why today, ABM considers itself more than just another technology company, but rather an organization that supports a wide range of SMB customers as a partner, delivering exceptional IT solutions tailored to the individual needs of their customers. “We help organizations be their best by doing what we do best,” says Mr. Hall-Hoffarth, “we provide inclusive programs designed to enable the organization and allow companies to focus on their business goals and objectives.”

But don’t just take his word for it.

Cortney Burns, the Director of Finance and Administration at the Greater Moncton International Airport, had this to say, “as with most organizations, cybersecurity is a critical focus for Greater Moncton International Airport (GMIA). ABM provides technical guidance and expertise, with a focus on ensuring our systems and information are protected from unauthorized access, both inside and outside of our organization. With the support of ABM, we implemented several security initiatives that have improved our technical readiness and increased our security posture to support key business initiatives. ABM continues to be a valuable resource in meeting the needs of GMIA.”

One recent ABM client, Cherubini went further to say, “we had a complex system integration that required a high level of technical expertise and knowledge we couldn’t field in-house,” said Michael Gasparetto, the company’s Managing Director. “ABM not only solved our problem, but they also worked with us to greatly improve our overall IT infrastructure and service promise.”

To do what Mr. Hall-Hoffarth says, “we do our best to understand and support our customer’s needs.” ABM frequently works with world-class partners such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. “We’ve found ABM’s particular ability to execute complicated infrastructure projects to be extremely beneficial,” said Paula Hodgins, President of HPE Canada. “The efficiencies are passed on to clients in reliability and value-added functionalities. which, in the long run, means cost-competitiveness.”

Within all of this, Mr. Hall-Hoffarth says, “reliability and customer-centricity are the keys to our success.” “We work with businesses to understand not only their immediate needs but also their long-term objectives. We continue this collaborative approach to find the best solutions within our partner networks, working closely with HPE, Aruba (a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company), and Fortinet (to name a few) to deliver best-in-class, cost-effective solutions. Then, we apply an integrated, tailored approach to drive service excellence and bottom-line results for our customers.”

In fact, ABM’s Managed Services and Service Desk offerings are specifically designed for SMBs that require in-depth analyses and ongoing support for their growing technology needs, aligned with real-world outcomes.

But what does this mean?

ABM can bring efficient and accessible cloud computing solutions to businesses, providing secure, effective computing options that help reduce IT overhead, enhance security, and improve bottom-line profitability. As part of ABM’s suite of offerings is the ABM Advantage Basic Plan, which allows clients to focus on cost management while also providing them with options to choose from a large selection of IT products and services. To go a step further, ABM’s Advantage Plus Plan leverages the company’s technical expertise to eliminate distractions associated with selecting and managing products and services aligned with business outcomes. ABM also offers the Advantage CIO Program, which goes beyond software, hardware, and support services. The CIO works directly with a client’s leadership teams to forecast business change, create long-term IT roadmaps, and oversee large-scale development projects.

ABM also focuses on safeguarding valuable stakeholder relationships in a variety of ways by conducting comprehensive security assessments for their customers. Additionally, as a Fortinet partner, ABM can provide monitoring services to ensure a client’s environment remains secure. In fact, ABM’s Peace of Mind offers professional security assessments that help instill confidence for all stakeholders.

The bottom line is, regardless of the need or the scale of the solution – whether it be a large, complex project in a fast-paced environment or a smaller initiative with a tight timeline – ABM supports customers by providing effective solutions designed specifically for an individual business’ needs.

“Whether a business is expanding an office, taking its on-premise servers to the cloud, or requiring the expertise of a virtual CIO, we have integrated technology plans that will meet the need,” Mr. Hall-Hoffarth says. “For SMBs, the accelerating pace of IT change is a fact of life. We know this from our experience, and we have the technical expertise and knowledge to help your organization prosper, both today and tomorrow.”